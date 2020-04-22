4 Defensive Prospects the Panthers Should Monitor in the Draft

The Carolina Panthers are entering the 2020 NFL Draft with an array of options for what they can do with their seven selections. One undeniable truth is that the Carolina Panthers desperately need to fill several gaps on their defense, losing eight of their 11 starters from 2019 this offseason to free agency - and in their defensive centerpiece, Luke Keuchly's sake, retirement.

Luckily for Carolina, this draft is deep in just the right places as the 2020 class is rich at the cornerback, defensive line, and edge rusher positions. The team has eight picks so concentrating on just the top prospects is not wise because oftentimes, the players a team hits on day two or three in the draft make all the difference.

Let's take a look at four different defensive prospects the Panthers should keep an eye on this weekend ranging from round one to round five.

CB Jeffrey Okudah (Ohio State): Target Range: 1st round (7th pick)

The Panthers first pick will most certainly be directed towards a defensive player to help replenish a degraded unit. Carolina lost their lockdown cornerback, James Bradberry, to the New York Giants in free agency so if the best cornerback prospect since Jalen Ramsey is on the board at No. 7, the Panthers should make the selection without flinching. Jeffrey Okudah would fill a dire need in a thin Carolina secondary, pairing him with Donte Jackson as the team’s starting cornerbacks with Juston Burris and Tre Boston filling out the safety positions.

Jeffrey Okudah has the potential to be an All-Pro caliber player before his rookie contract is up. The Ohio State product looks like he was made in a lab due to his ideal physical stature, standing at six-foot-one, weighing 200 pounds. His combination of size, strength, length, speed, athleticism (41.0 inch vertical), make him your prototypical NFL corner. There isn’t a defensive system, coverage, or scheme Okudah can’t play in the secondary. His elite mobility and vision allow him to bait quarterbacks as he can play with his eyes in the backfield while simultaneously locking down any receiver, mirroring their routes, using his excellent ball skills to break up passes. Okudah is the complete package a transcendent talent the Panthers can’t pass up.

LB Zack Baun (Wisconsin): Target Range: Early 2nd round (38th Pick)

The Panthers essentially lost their entire pass rush from last season, losing Gerald McCoy, Mario Addison, Vernon Butler Jr., Bruce Irvin, and Dontari Poe to free agency. Those five players combined to produce 33 of the Panthers 53 sacks last season. Zack Baun would be an ideal replacement on the Panthers defensive front. He has the versatility to make an impact on defense in various ways as a competent pass rusher, run stopper, and is even capable of dropping into zone coverage. He made a splash during his senior season at Wisconsin, recording 19.5 tackles for loss in 2019 (7th in the nation), to go along with 12.5 sacks.

Baun will be best utilized as a linebacker on a 3-4 defense, or SAM on a 4-3 defense as he has the ability to drop into coverage, rush the passer, and the motor to defend the run, making cross-field plays quite often. His explosive athleticism gives him sideline-to-sideline playmaking ability while his combination of quick-twitch moves and hand usage makes him a threat off the edge. Baun is still in the early in his pass rush development but the Panthers would be wise to utilize his quick reflexes and play recognition away from the ball where he can plug up holes and make quick reads in condensed areas. Matt Rhule likes versatile linebackers, and Zack Braun fits that mold and fills a desperate need on a thin Carolina defense.

DE Khalid Kareem (Notre Dame): Target Range: 4th round (113th pick)

No matter what goes down in the NFL Draft this weekend, the Panthers have to beef up their defensive line. The only remaining contributors upfront in Carolina that remain from 2019 are Brian Burns and Kawann Short. While the team did add Stephen Weatherly this offseason, it’s clear that in order to build a successful, sustainable defense, having depth on the defensive line is imperative.

Khalid Kareem is definitely a worthy candidate the Panthers could snag in the fourth round to serve as the team’s backup defensive end in their rotations. He fits your standard 4-3 edge rusher, who has the size (6-foot-4, 265 pounds), length, play recognition, and power to fit into a conventional defense. While he lacks explosiveness and prototypical athleticism for an NFL defensive end, the Notre Dame product makes up for it with his power-based technique and force to blow up holes in the run game and break through the offensive line as a pass rusher.

Kareem has the potential to be a solid rotational player in the NFL but currently lacks the skills that would enable him to be a potent playmaker at the next level. He has to refine his technique in order to progress because at Notre Dame, he relied heavily upon his strength to bust through the offensive line which won’t translate at the next level. His ability to play on both the inside and outside of the defensive line gives him added value so if you’re Carolina, you’d be glad to get a rotational defensive lineman with the 113th pick.

DL Jason Strowbridge (North Carolina): Target Range: 5th round (picks 148 & 152)

The Panthers are low on interior defensive lineman who can get in the trenches and plug up running lanes for opposing offenses. Jason Strowbridge is an able-bodied candidate to fill that hole for Carolina, sitting at 6-foot-4, weighing 275 pounds. He has the necessary physical tools and fits the mold for a run stopper due to his lateral quickness, ability to use his heavy hands to pop opponents, adequate motor, and functional strength to disrupt the offensive line.

Strowbridge has a high upside and is a developmental prospect, largely due to his frame, which is essentially why he could benefit from playing in Carolina where he could hopefully become a key rotational piece in year two. He has physical attributes to play five-technique in a 3-4 defense or early downs in a traditional 4-3, but will only be a situational piece and early-down run stopper until he improves in a few key areas.

The UNC product struggles with his initial release off the line of scrimmage due to his inability to lower his pad height, robbing himself of the chance of getting the edge but he recovers at times thanks to his quick processing skills that allow him to identify plays. His lack of lower body strength, mobility, and speed is a point of concern where he also lacks secondary counters to shed blocks in a timely manner.

At the end of the day, he has NFL size, strength, and motor so investing a 5th round pick in Strowbridge is worth the investment due to the raw potential. He will be a project but if he makes the technical improvements to develop the necessary rush counters and functional moves to shed blocks and improves his lower body strength and mobility, he could be a starter a few years down the road for the Panthers.