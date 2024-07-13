Adam Thielen Reveals He Tried to Sign with the Chiefs
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen is participating in the American Century Golf Tournament and during the event, he was asked about his thoughts on getting to play the Kansas City Chiefs this year. His response was a bit surprising.
"Well, I was trying to go there and they didn't want me so I'll have to try to show them what I got."
Thielen wanted a secure contract rather than going somewhere for one year and hoping it would lead to something more. For an aging 32-year-old receiver, the interest in a multi-year deal was very slim. Carolina came through with a three-year, $25 million contract giving him the stability he was searching for. In his first year with the Panthers, Thielen caught 103 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.
The Panthers will host the Kansas City Chiefs on November 24th at 1 p.m. EST.
