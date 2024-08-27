All 32 players the Panthers just cut to trim roster for regular season
The Carolina Panthers trimmed their roster down to 53 on Tuesday after making several difficult decisions. Head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan wanted those decisions/conversations to be tough and that's exactly what they got following a strong preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.
In addition to the cuts, the Panthers placed outside linebackers Amaré Barno and D.J. Wonnum on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list while leaving rookie running back Jonathon Brooks on the non-football injury list. Cornerback Dane Jackson and safety Sam Franklin Jr. are on injured reserve but are designated to return. Linebackers Tae Davis and Cam Gill were placed on IR.
Here are the 32 players the Panthers moved on from. All were waived unless noted otherwise.
Offense
QB: Jack Plummer
RB: Jaden Shirden, Mike Boone (released)
WR Terrace Marshall Jr., Sam Pinckney, Mike Strachan
TE: Feleipe Franks, Jacob Hollister (released), Jesper Horsted (released), Jordan Matthews (released)
OT: Jeremiah Crawford, Ricky Lee, Tyler Smith (waived-injured)
G: Jack Anderson, Mason Brooks, Ike Boettger (released)
Defense
DT: Ulumoo Ale, Walter Palmore, TJ Smith, Junior Aho (waived-injured)
OLB: Kenny Dyson, Derrick McLendon, Luiji Vilain
LB: Aaron Beasley, Chandler Wooten
CB: Dicaprio Bootle, Willie Drew, Quandre Mosely, Chris Wilcox
S: Alex Cook, Rudy Ford (released)
