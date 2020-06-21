All Panthers Stories of the Week

AllPanthers
Schuyler Callihan

Brian Burns Will Be an Every Down Player in 2020

After a pretty promising rookie season, edge rusher Brian Burns is set to expand his role this fall. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow believes and trusts in him to take the next step in his development.

Robby Anderson "Isn't All Speed" Joe Brady Says

This offseason, the Panthers signed free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson to a two-year, $20 million deal. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady talks about his new playmaker and why he believes he will have a big impact on the Panthers offense.

Panthers Coaching Staff Recognizes Christian McCaffrey's High Usage

Year after year, Christian McCaffrey continues to see more touches, more plays, and takes more beating. Both Matt Rhule and Joe Brady praised McCaffrey for the way he takes care of his body, but understand that his workload is pretty heavy.

Panthers Feel Comfortable With Offensive Line Heading Into 2020

After a miserable 2019 season, the Panthers front office realized that it needed to reconstruct the offensive line. They were fairly active this offseason by signing guards John Miller and Michael Schofield and trading for Russell Okung. Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady likes what he see with the big fellas up front.

52% of Panthers Fans Say They Will Attend Games Despite Pandemic

As the coronavirus continues to spread, fans have become weary about attending games this fall and rightfully so.

