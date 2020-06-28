All Panthers Stories of the Week

Rhule Feels Well Prepared for Third Rebuild of His Coaching Career

After taking Temple and Baylor from the cellar to the top of their respective conferences, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is ready to take on his new challenge and has the blueprint of how to turn things around.

Matt Rhule to Consider Kneeling During National Anthem

With protests against police brutality going on all across the country, several NFL players have publicly stated that they will be taking a knee during the national anthem this year. Rhule said that he supports his players and their decision if they decide to do it and said that he, himself is considering it as well.

Matt Rhule Says Teddy Bridgewater Reminds Him of Eli Manning

After the virtual period concluded, Matt Rhule feels extremely confident in his starting quarterback. His IQ of the game and leadership are two quality traits that Rhule noted that reminds him of former Giants QB Eli Manning.

Teddy Bridgewater Becoming the Man in Charge in Virtual Meetings

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady loves what he sees from his quarterback so much that sometimes he allows him to run the virtual meetings and is gaining respect from his teammates.

Matt Rhule Gives Injury Update

The head coach gives the latest injury update on the team with several key guys making progress in their return. As a team, the Panthers seem to be in good shape as of right now.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.