All Panthers Stories of the Week

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Cut K Graham Gano

Earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers decided to release Graham Gano, who was coming back from an injury in 2019. Joey Slye will now handle the full-time kicking duties.

Panthers Cross-Training Players in the Event of Positive Tests

During a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talked about what the team's plan is if and most likely when a player contracts the virus. How will they handle it? Do they sign another player? Do they roll with what they got? To an extent, they could do a little of both. But is there a possibility that you may see Donte Jackson lineup at running back or receiver? What about Kawann Short playing left guard? Christian McCaffrey at safety? Sounds bogus right? Well, not in the era of COVID-19.

Matt Rhule Hints Using Curtis Samuel at Running Back 

On Wednesday, Rhule told the media that the team has been cross-training players, teaching them how to play the other side of the ball incase an outbreak of the virus happens and players need to fill in at different spots. The big nugget that Rhule also dropped during his Zoom press conference was that they could see Samuel playing multiple positions, regardless of an outbreak.

D.J. Moore Set to Take "Next Step" to NFL Stardom

D.J. Moore still posted some really solid numbers and turned heads around the league by totaling 1,175 yards and four touchdowns on 87 receptions. Just imagine what he could have done with a healthy Cam Newton for an entire season. That unknown paired with his extremely high ceiling is what have people in the Carolinas excited about his immediate future.

This past week, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule provided some thoughts on Moore and what he's got to do to become a clear number one option in the passing game.

Christian McCaffrey Lands in Top 10 of the NFL's Top 100 Players

The NFL Network unveiled the top 10 players of the #NFL100 and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey checks in at No. 6 on the list.

In 2019, McCaffrey became just the third player in NFL history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing (1,387 yards) and receiving in the same season (1,005), joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig.

