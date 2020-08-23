All Panthers Stories of the Week

Rhule Exemplifies Confidence in QB Room but "This is Teddy's Show"

Over the last week or so, when asked about the team's quarterback situation, head coach Matt Rhule continues to echo that all three quarterbacks on the roster have been progressing nicely. He has also said that he feels like all three of them could start, but for Will Grier and P.J. Walker that may be something for them to look forward to down the line.

Russell Okung Discusses Retirement Rumors + Future With Panthers

A couple of weeks ago, reports began to surface that Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung was "mulling" the idea of retirement in wake of the pandemic or potentially opting out of the upcoming season.

On Tuesday morning, Okung responded to those reports denying any truth to them, stating that he is going to play.

Taylor Moton Not Ready to Talk Contract Extension, Places Focus on 2020 Season

"I have a lot of trust in my agent and me jumping into that (contract talk) is like me saying I don’t trust what he’s doing. I know that I’m 100% focused on football and being the best Taylor Moton I can be. I’m in camp, so I’m more worried about the day in and day out, the process of football. I focus on taking things one day at a time and everything else will fall into place and that’s part of trusting the process. I’m just focusing on football right now.”

Matt Rhule Provides Latest Injury Update, One Player Likely to Have Surgery

For the most part, the Carolina Panthers have been in a really good spot health-wise throughout the first couple weeks of camp. There are no long-term injuries at this point from any of the 22 starters, but a few guys have been dinged up as of late, which is normal.

Saturday afternoon, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters the status of undrafted rookie wide receiver Omar Bayless, who was impressing very early in camp, but has been out with a knee injury.

