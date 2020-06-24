AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Andre Smith Donates 600 Chromebooks With the Help of Lenovo

Jason Hewitt

The COVID-19 pandemic completely changed the landscape of education in this country. Students would have to rely on technology more than ever since face-to-face interaction wouldn't adhere to social distancing protocols. Furthermore, remote learning has been the most common response in academia. However, accessibility to the tools necessary for students to perform at the same level as they would in the classroom isn't the same for everybody. Unfortunately, this pandemic affected education in lower class neighborhoods the hardest. 

Panthers linebacker Andre Smith recognized the impact that the pandemic caused for these communities, so he decided to partner with Lenovo in order to donate 300 Chromebooks each to the Richmond County and Columbus County school systems. Smith is a member of the Panthers' Player Impact Committee and has been active with children all around the Carolinas, so this was personal for him. As a Black man who understands the value of education, he relates to many of the Black students who were impacted. Here's what Smith had to say, via the Panthers' team site:

"I think I see it from a different perspective because I've seen Black men who didn't take education seriously, and they're not as successful as they could have been or want to be," he said. "So I just don't want these young men to be in the same position as others."

"What I learned from growing up with these young men who didn't take school seriously is how important it is. So often, especially little Black boys and little Black girls too, we all chase the big dream. We all want to be on a stage with the microphone, or on TV, or dribbling a ball, or scoring touchdowns. The odds of making it to these levels are very small."

UNC product Andre Smith also understands how important it is for him and his fellow teammates to stay active in the Carolinas since the Panthers are the most popular professional team in both states. He seems pleased to know that the Panthers organization backed the partnership with Lenovo, another Carolina-based organization, for a great cause.

"The Panthers are the biggest brand in North and South Carolina. So if the Panthers say anything, everyone's gonna look," Smith said. "Whatever we do, people see. People care about what we do to an extreme level, especially our huge fan base. So having the Panthers backing is the best backing for this area.

"That's why we also like to give people our support and allow people to use our platform because we understand how huge it is, and our reach can be global."

The Chromebooks are expected to both counties arrive by the end of July.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Re-Drafting the Panthers 2015 Draft Class

Making some changes with the Carolina Panthers 2015 NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

Teddy Bridgewater Becoming the Man in Charge in Virtual Meetings

The Panthers new quarterback isn't taking long to claim a leadership role

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina's Potential Chemistry Issues

A lack of cohesion might be a concern for the Panthers this season

Jason Hewitt

If Reinstated, Should the Panthers Consider Josh Gordon?

Could the Panthers be interested in Josh Gordon?

Schuyler Callihan

by

chriswiese80

Panthers Ready For D.J. Moore to Take His Game to the "Next Level"

Wide receiver D.J. Moore should have a stellar season in 2020 for the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Christian McCaffrey & Shaq Thompson Launching Community Initiative '22 Together'

Christian McCaffrey and Shaq Thompson aim to unite Charlotte through sports programs for underserved youths.

Jack Duffy

Joe Brady "Loves the Direction" of the QB Room

The Panthers offensive coordinator has belief in his signal callers

Schuyler Callihan

by

chriswiese80

Joe Brady's Immense Confidence & Relationship with Teddy Bridgewater

Joe Brady has a past with Teddy Bridgewater and is assured he will continue his winning ways in Carolina.

Jack Duffy

All Panthers Stories of the Week

Some of the best Carolina Panthers stories from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Feel Comfortable With Offensive Line Heading Into 2020

Offensive line is one area the Panthers are looking to improve heading into the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

by

Goober87 $