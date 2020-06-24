Andre Smith Donates 600 Chromebooks With the Help of Lenovo

The COVID-19 pandemic completely changed the landscape of education in this country. Students would have to rely on technology more than ever since face-to-face interaction wouldn't adhere to social distancing protocols. Furthermore, remote learning has been the most common response in academia. However, accessibility to the tools necessary for students to perform at the same level as they would in the classroom isn't the same for everybody. Unfortunately, this pandemic affected education in lower class neighborhoods the hardest.

Panthers linebacker Andre Smith recognized the impact that the pandemic caused for these communities, so he decided to partner with Lenovo in order to donate 300 Chromebooks each to the Richmond County and Columbus County school systems. Smith is a member of the Panthers' Player Impact Committee and has been active with children all around the Carolinas, so this was personal for him. As a Black man who understands the value of education, he relates to many of the Black students who were impacted. Here's what Smith had to say, via the Panthers' team site:

"I think I see it from a different perspective because I've seen Black men who didn't take education seriously, and they're not as successful as they could have been or want to be," he said. "So I just don't want these young men to be in the same position as others." "What I learned from growing up with these young men who didn't take school seriously is how important it is. So often, especially little Black boys and little Black girls too, we all chase the big dream. We all want to be on a stage with the microphone, or on TV, or dribbling a ball, or scoring touchdowns. The odds of making it to these levels are very small."

UNC product Andre Smith also understands how important it is for him and his fellow teammates to stay active in the Carolinas since the Panthers are the most popular professional team in both states. He seems pleased to know that the Panthers organization backed the partnership with Lenovo, another Carolina-based organization, for a great cause.

"The Panthers are the biggest brand in North and South Carolina. So if the Panthers say anything, everyone's gonna look," Smith said. "Whatever we do, people see. People care about what we do to an extreme level, especially our huge fan base. So having the Panthers backing is the best backing for this area. "That's why we also like to give people our support and allow people to use our platform because we understand how huge it is, and our reach can be global."

The Chromebooks are expected to both counties arrive by the end of July.

