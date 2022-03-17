Baker Mayfield Requests Trade from Browns

All attention is focused on Deshaun Watson as he nears his decision to be traded to either the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, or Carolina Panthers. One of the teams that inquired about Watson, the Cleveland Browns, upset current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield by showing interest in making a trade and actually submitting an offer to Houston.

Mayfield took to Twitter to thank the city of Cleveland and Browns fans in a heartfelt message, essentially saying farewell.

Then, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported that the Browns "want an adult at quarterback" are headed for a break up, regardless of Watson's decision. Now that Watson has eliminated Cleveland from his choices, the Browns have an issue at quarterback. It's pretty hard to turn back to a guy that you just threw under the bus a day before.

Thursday afternoon, Baker Mayfield's agent informed the Browns that he has requested a trade, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, the Browns will not honor his request, per Jake Trotter. Although the Browns will not accommodate the trade request at the moment, they will have to at some point. Mayfield is disgruntled, doesn't feel trusted, and could force the Browns to trade him by sitting out.

Should the Browns put Mayfield on the market, teams like the Indianapolis Colts and whomever does not land Watson to be interested. The Panthers have made it clear that they want to upgrade the quarterback position and if they lost out on Watson, we could see them throw their hat in the ring for the former No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.