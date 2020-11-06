Behind Enemy Lines with Tucker Franklin of Arrowhead Report

Each and every single week, we will take a full dive into the Panthers' opponent by getting insight from many talented beat writers and publishers around the Sports Illustrated network. This week, we bring on Tucker Franklin of the Arrowhead Report to help us breakdown the New Orleans Saints. Enjoy!

Strengths/weaknesses of offense

"The biggest weakness of the offense is not one specific position group or area but it's the fact they've been inconsistent at times. The Chiefs have the No. 1 rated offense according to DVOA and have flexed their muscles at times. Other times, like against the Las Vegas Raiders, they seemingly disappear. Kansas City is still trying to figure out how to use Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell so there are some growing pains. Negating those growing pains is Patrick Mahomes as he looks as good as ever this season. They obviously have very talented weapons on the receiving core with Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Mecole Hardman. The Chiefs have been limited in the passing game because of the defensive schemes they have faced but when forced to run the ball, Kansas City has shown they can get it done."

Strengths/weaknesses of defense

"Coming into the season, one of the areas of weakness was the cornerback group, but as the year has gone along, the group has turned into a strength. The secondary is playing extremely well this season. The defensive backfield is led by Tyrann Mathieu who has played the most snaps of anyone on the defensive side of the ball. His leadership has aided in the emergence of cornerback Rashad Fenton. On the D-Line, the Chiefs have phenomenal playmakers like Frank Clark and Derrick Nnadi but they struggle to stop the run. The front has a hard time in run fits and the linebackers have struggled to tackle and cover running backs. That's where Christian McCaffrey proves to be a big problem for the Chiefs."

3 players folks don't know about but should

DT Tershawn Wharton: The rookie defensive tackle from Division II Missouri S & T will more than likely get more playing time with Chris Jones likely out after being put on the COVID-19. Wharton has played well this season and is quickly becoming one of the Chiefs best options on the front.

WR Demarcus Robinson: While you may have heard of him, he will also be seeing more looks with the absence of wide receiver Sammy Watkins likely for the third straight week. Robinson has the ability to make the big plays but he thrives in being the third or fourth option for Mahomes during his improv routine.

CB Rashad Fenton: He wasn't a guy that was expected to make a lot of noise this season but was thrusted into a starting role with cornerback Bashaud Breeland out with a four-game suspension at the beginning of the year. Now, he has been the most-trusted option for the Chiefs secondary.

Keys to win

1. Get off the field on third down

2. Convert on third down

3. Don't beat themselves

Prediction

Chiefs 35, Panthers 10

