Bleav in Panthers: Reacting to the Panthers 2024 Schedule
The guys react to Carolina's newly released slate.
In this story:
Panthers legendary running back Jonathan Stewart is joined by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, and Schuyler Callihan for weekly analysis on the Carolina Panthers!
This week, the guys discuss the freshly released 2024 schedule and the pros/cons to all of the 4 p.m. EST games.
