BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Auburn DL Derrick Brown

Despite versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons (Clemson) still on the board, the Carolina Panthers have kicked off the Matt Rhule era with their first round selection of Auburn defensive lineman, Derrick Brown.

The Panthers lost all of their starting defensive line this offseason and certainly need to rebuild their defensive line.

Over the course of the last two seasons, Brown has improved his draft stock by collecting 102 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He’s been a fixture for the Auburn front seven with his ability to disrupt things in the backfield.

Even at 6-foot-5 and 318-pounds, Brown has a quick burst off the line of scrimmage and can move around very easily. Although his immediate impact will be felt in plugging up the run game, he has a knack to put pressure on the quarterback and effect throws.

What do you think of the Carolina Panthers first round selection? Let us know your thoughts and discuss in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.