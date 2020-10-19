SI.com
BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Have Unconfirmed COVID-19 Positive Test Result

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers have announced that the team currently has one unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test and as a result, the coaching staff and players will remain at home today and Tuesday. The training room and team building will remain open and will have no impact to stadium activities, such as voting.

The team is also expecting to operate on their normal itinerary on Wednesday and remain in the NFL's intensive protocol out of an abundance of caution.

Despite not being able to come into the facility, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is taking this opportunity to focus without any distractions and turn this into somewhat of a positive. 

"I got a phone call at 4:48 this morning and it's just like anything else, we'll take everything as it comes. Obviously, you can see I'm working from home and I always try to find the positives in everything. I told our staff to take this time have no distractions and go back and really watch yesterday's game, watch the week's before and let's find a way to improve in the areas where we haven't played well. You're going to lose games in the NFL. The key is to go back and see why did it happen? How did it happen? Retrace your steps and try to learn from it. So for me, when I'm in my office to be quite honest someone knocks on the door like every five minutes. So today, I'm up here in my attic and I'm able to really lock into the tape, so I'm hoping we can make it a good thing."

The Panthers are scheduled to play the New Orleans Saints this Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

