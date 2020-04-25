BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Select CB Troy Pride in 2020 NFL Draft

After the Panthers traded back into the 2nd round to select Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn, they use their fourth round pick on cornerback Troy Pride Jr. of Notre Dame.

Pride recorded 40 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception in 2019 for the Fighting Irish. He gives the Panthers a much needed body at corner and will have the opportunity to come in and compete for playing time immediately. He's a raw corner and isn't fully developed, but does have some promise for his NFL future.

