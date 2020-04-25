BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Select DT Bravvion Roy in NFL Draft

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has made it clear that the defense must be rebuilt and rightfully so. The Panthers lost 8 of its 11 starters from the 2019 defense and spent their first five selections of the 2020 NFL Draft on defensive players.

Once again, the Panthers go defense and this time, it's a familiar face for Matt Rhule - Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy.

Roy had a breakout senior season in 2019 with 61 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Those are extremely good numbers, especially for a defensive tackle, but you have to wonder: was it a one year anomaly?

