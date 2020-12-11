Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
BREAKING: Christian McCaffrey Listed as Doubtful vs Broncos

The star running back looks like he will miss his fourth consecutive game.
For the tenth time this season and for the fourth consecutive week, the Carolina Panthers appear to be without starting running back Christian McCaffrey. 

"He's doubtful and we are not expecting him to play," head coach Matt Rhule said Friday afternoon.

McCaffrey was on track to return this week vs Denver after nursing a shoulder injury for each of the past three weeks. Unfortunately, he injured his quad during the bye week and after being limited in Wednesday's practice, he was not seen on the practice field for each of the next two days. 

The Panthers will once again start Mike Davis in his place.

Carolina and Denver are scheduled to kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.



