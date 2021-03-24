BREAKING: Efe Obada Inks Deal with Buffalo Bills

Free agent defensive end Efe Obada has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

Former Carolina defensive coordinator and now Bills head coach Sean McDermott has plucked several former Panthers out of the free agent market since taking over the job and does so again here with Obada. In Obada's case, he never played for McDermott but the connections were there to make a deal happen.

The 2020 season was Obada's best yet in the NFL as he registered career-highs in QB hits (15), tackles for loss (4), and sacks (5.5). Despite only making one start on the season, Obada finished 2nd on the team in sacks behind only Brian Burns. Although he is a bit of a late bloomer, Obada does have the ability to fight his way into a starting spot at some point in his career. He does all the little things right and only continues to get better as a pass rusher.

Carolina's decision to sign Morgan Fox in free agency may have led to Obada signing with Buffalo.

