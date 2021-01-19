BREAKING: Marty Hurney Set to be Named GM of the Washington Football Team

According to several reports, the Washington Football Team is expecting to hire Marty Hurney as their new General Manager.

This should come as no surprise as former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera just wrapped up his first season in Washington and has a good relationship with Hurney from their time together in Carolina.

Hurney occupied the Panthers' GM role from 2002-12 and was fired by former team owner Jerry Richardson after the team began the 2012 season 1-5. Hurney returned to the GM role in Carolina in 2017 and had very little success in his 2nd stint with the team having just one winning season.

The Panthers made four playoff appearances, won two division titles, one NFC Championship, and played in Super Bowl XXXVIII under Hurney's watch but never seemed to be able to get over the hump since that last Super Bowl appearance. Not only did the Panthers not have much success in his final five seasons with the team, but the team also drafted poorly outside of the first round which was one reason new team owner David Tepper wanted to part ways.

The Panthers named Seattle Seahawks VP of Football Operations, Scott Fitterer, as Hurney's replacement last Thursday.

