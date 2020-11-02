BREAKING: Panthers Activate CB Rasul Douglas from COVID List

After missing the last two games, the Carolina Panthers have activated cornerback Rasul Douglas from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In six games this season, Douglas has racked up 27 tackles, six pass deflections and one tackle for loss. It's no secret that the Panthers defense has missed him over the last two weeks as they have given up a combined 568 passing yards against the Saints and Falcons. Getting him back into the lineup would be a huge boost to a defense that certainly needs a high level of production this Sunday when the Panthers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Panthers also made a couple of other moves by signing wide receiver Shelton Gibson to the practice squad and releasing kicker Taylor Bertolet.

Gibson was a part of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl team during the 2017 season but only recorded two receptions for 11 yards. He did see some action the following year on special teams returning three kicks for a total of 57 yards (19 yards per return).

The Panthers and Chiefs will kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

