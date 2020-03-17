AllPanthers
BREAKING: Panthers Allow Cam Newton to Seek Trade

Schuyler Callihan

Just a few weeks ago, new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule repeatedly said over and over that he couldn’t wait to coach Cam Newton and the front office stated that they would “move forward” with him as the starter. 

Today, that doesn’t appear to be the case as the Panthers are permitting Newton’s agency to seek a trade, per league source.

Newton has been recovering from a season-ending foot injury that forced him to miss 14 games in 2019. More details to come.

