BREAKING: Panthers Anticipate RB Christian McCaffrey to Play vs Chiefs

After missing six games, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is set to return to action. Head coach Matt Rhule spoke with reporters Friday afternoon and said that he expects McCaffrey to play this week vs the Super Bowl defending champion, the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I would anticipate that happening," Rhule said when asked if McCaffrey would be activated Friday evening. "He's practiced well. If you know Christian, he wants to go. We're different in that we're a Friday walk-thru, Saturday practice, so we'll practice fast one more time tomorrow, but I would anticipate on him playing."

Rhule also added that although he expects him to play, there are still several things that need to go right ahead of Sunday's game for him to actually suit up. If for some reason McCaffrey is unable to play, the coaching staff is prepared.

"We have a huge plan for Mike [Davis] if Christian can't go, Mike's ready to carry the load. Activating them doesn't mean having them in a jersey. We can activate someone and get them to the game and try them out, work them out and see how they feel. So, I think there's a lot of things that still have to happen."

The Panthers offense didn't have much of a drop-off at first during McCaffrey's absence as Mike Davis filled in nicely and helped the Panthers tremendously during their three-game winning streak, but the team is now on a three-game losing skid and is in dire need of a shot in the arm offensively.

In just two games this season, McCaffrey toted the ball 41 times for 156 yards and four touchdowns while hauling in seven receptions for 67 yards.

The Panthers (3-5) and Chiefs (7-1) are set to kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

