BREAKING: Panthers Claim Cowboys Defensive End off Waivers

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers have officially claimed defensive end Jalen Jelks off of the waiver wire from the Dallas Cowboys, per the NFL transaction wire.

Jelks (6'6", 260 lbs) was drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2019 draft out of Oregon and spent all of the 2019 season on the injured reserve list with an undisclosed injury. 

In his final two years at Oregon, Jelks combined for 115 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception. His role with the Carolina Panthers will likely start as an opportunity to showcase himself on the practice squad. The options the Panthers have up front make it very unlikely to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. 

