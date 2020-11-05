Panthers Designate DE Yetur Gross-Matos to Return from Injured Reserve

Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers designated rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos to return from the injured reserve list. By doing this, the Panthers have 21 days (Nov. 26th) to allow him to practice before activating him. By the end of that 21 days, he must be either activated or placed on the injured reserve for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Gross-Matos has battled a handful of injuries since the start of training camp, but a high-ankle sprain has been the one that has kept him on the shelf for the last three weeks.

In just four games this season, Gross-Matos has tallied six tackles, one forced fumble, and one QB hit. He played particularly well in the team's win over the Arizona Cardinals where he registered the forced fumble and tacked on three tackles in just 21 defensive snaps.

The Panthers have had a bundle of injuries along the defensive line and could certainly use Gross-Matos' presence even if it is in a somewhat limited role.

