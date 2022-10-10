Skip to main content

BREAKING: Panthers Fire Matt Rhule

The Panthers are cutting ties with its head coach.

Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper has seen enough and has fired head coach Matt Rhule following Sunday's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule was in the third year of a seven-year, $62 million contract that he signed in 2020.

In two-plus seasons as the team's head coach, the Panthers failed to make any progress following up back-to-back five-win seasons with a 1-4 start to the 2022 season. Rhule replaced Ron Rivera, who compiled a 70-63 record with the team across nine seasons, which included one Super Bowl appearance in 2015. 

Steve Wilks has been named the Panthers' interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

