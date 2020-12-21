BREAKING: Panthers GM Marty Hurney Will Not Return Beyond 2020 Season

The Carolina Panthers will be in search of a new GM.

Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that Marty Hurney will not continue as general manager.

In the Panthers' press release, team owner David Tepper talked about the decision to move on from Hurney and thanked Hurney for his contributions to the organization.

“I notified Marty that we would not be extending his contract beyond the 2020 season,” Tepper said. “This was a difficult decision. Marty has been a valuable member of our franchise and there is no way to convey my level of respect for him. We sincerely appreciate his hard work over 19 seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Hurney was the team's general manager from 2002-2012 and drafted two of the best players in franchise history, Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly. He returned to the organization in 2017 but the team has not had much success in his 2nd go around with just one winning season since his return.

Hurney also made a statement in the press release:

“I want to thank Dave and Nicole for the opportunity to be a part of this organization over the last three seasons,” Hurney said. “I have a great relationship with Matt and everybody in the building. I believe this team is well-positioned for the future and wish Matt, the players and the entire organization all the best.”

The Panthers made four playoff appearances, won two division titles, one NFC Championship, and played in Super Bowl XXXVIII under his watch.

