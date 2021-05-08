Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

BREAKING: Panthers Hire Dan Morgan as Assistant GM

The former Panther is returning to the organization as a member of the front office.
Author:
Publish date:

Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers officially announced the hiring of Dan Morgan as the team's new assistant general manager.

Morgan was the Director of Player Personnel for the Buffalo Bills. He played in the NFL from 2001-07 spending all seven seasons with the Panthers. He totaled 390 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six fumble recoveries, five interceptions, and three forced fumbles. In 2004, Morgan was selected to the Pro Bowl after collecting 102 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions, two sacks, and two tackles for loss.

After retiring from football, Morgan spent nearly seven years as the Director of Pro Personnel for the Seattle Seahawks. There, he worked with new Panthers GM Scott Fitterer. He has spent the last three years with the Buffalo Bills.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13686150_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Panthers Hire Dan Morgan as Assistant GM

USATSI_13686150_168388579_lowres
News

Carolina Panthers Transactions - 2021

USATSI_14930575_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Roundtable: How Close Are the Panthers to Being a Playoff Team?

zoom_0
GM Report

Daniel Jeremiah Tabs Panthers as Team That Had the Best Draft Value

USATSI_15178880_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Request Permission to Interview Jeff King for Assistant GM Job

USATSI_13175608_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Have Set Up Sam Darnold for Success

USATSI_13984351_168388579_lowres
GM Report

NFL Releases Offseason Workout Program Dates for Each Team

USATSI_14926639_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Position by Position Breakdown of What the Panthers Have Gained & Lost