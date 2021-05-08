BREAKING: Panthers Hire Dan Morgan as Assistant GM

The former Panther is returning to the organization as a member of the front office.

Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers officially announced the hiring of Dan Morgan as the team's new assistant general manager.

Morgan was the Director of Player Personnel for the Buffalo Bills. He played in the NFL from 2001-07 spending all seven seasons with the Panthers. He totaled 390 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six fumble recoveries, five interceptions, and three forced fumbles. In 2004, Morgan was selected to the Pro Bowl after collecting 102 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions, two sacks, and two tackles for loss.

After retiring from football, Morgan spent nearly seven years as the Director of Pro Personnel for the Seattle Seahawks. There, he worked with new Panthers GM Scott Fitterer. He has spent the last three years with the Buffalo Bills.

