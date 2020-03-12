BREAKING: Panthers Issue Statement Regarding COVID-19

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers released this statement regarding their plans in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Tepper Sports and Entertainment (TSE) understands and appreciates the concerns and questions around COVID-19 preparedness and considers the health and safety of our patrons, performers and staff our highest priority. Outside of a few exceptions, we have instructed our staff to work from home. We have limited travel for Panthers coaches and scouts until further notice and will continue to prepare for the upcoming league year. TSE will continue to closely monitor developments and remain in contact with local health officials.”