BREAKING: Panthers OLB Christian Miller Opts out of 2020 Season

Jack Duffy

Carolina Panthers OLB Christian Miller has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season, per an official team release.

Miller notified the team that he was a high-risk opt-out, and as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported, it seemed to be an emotional decision but he felt like it was in his best interest long-term. Carolina fully supported his decision to opt-out. 

Miller now becomes the second Panther to opt-out of the upcoming season, following undrafted free agent LB Jordan Mack, who opted out last week. Christian Miller is the 43rd NFL player to opt-out of the 2020 season over concerns about COVID-19. 

Miller's father, former NFL linebacker, Corey Miller commented on his son's decision to opt-out of the season, per ESPN's David Newton. 

“Christian loves football," Corey Miller said. "He was looking forward to getting with the new staff. But there’s so much going on and so much uncertainty. You’re not in a bubble. You can’t control other people, teammates, and what they’re doing... He talked to me, his mother, brother. We all agree he’s making the right decision... It was emotional for him.’’

The second-year EDGE rusher was the Panthers' fourth-round selection out of Alabama in 2019 where he recorded 2.0 sacks as a rookie in seven appearances.

The Panthers were looking to lean on as much of their young talent as possible on the defensive side of the ball heading into the 2020 season after losing eight of their 11 starters from 2019. While Miller would not have started in Carolina or had an imperative role on defense, he was expected to be in first-year defensive coordinator Phil Snow’s EDGE rotation.

What're your thoughts on OLB Christian Miller opting out? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

