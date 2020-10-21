SI.com
AllPanthers
BREAKING: Panthers Place Joey Slye, Trent Scott on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Schuyler Callihan

For the 2nd time in as many days, the Carolina Panthers have placed a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Yesterday, the team put offensive lineman Michael Schofield on this list and today, the team has added two more: K Joey Slye and OL Trent Scott.

This puts the Panthers in an interesting position if Slye is unable to play this Sunday vs the New Orleans Saints. Carolina does not have a kicker on the practice squad that they can activate for this week and to bring in someone new would be a tough task to do in such a short period of time due to the process of a player having to test negative five times 24 hours apart before joining the team. 

Punter Joseph Charlton may be thrusted into duty, which would not be ideal considering he has not kicked field goals since his high school days.

So far through six games, Slye is 16/18 (82%) on field goals with a long of 48 yards and is 10/12 (87%) on extra point attempts.

Offensive lineman Trent Scott played a big role in the Panthers' offensive line rotation during weeks three and four, but has not played an offensive snap since. Scott is now the third offensive lineman to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the last week joining Michael Schofield and Tyler Larsen and the 4th lineman since the start of the season.

