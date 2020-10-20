BREAKING: Panthers Place Juston Burris, Keith Kirkwood on IR

The Carolina Panthers have announced that safety Juston Burris (ribs) and wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (clavicle) have been placed on injured reserve and will be on IR for a minimum of three weeks.

Burris suffered his rib injury in the third quarter of the Panthers loss this past Sunday to Chicago and would have to be carted off the field.

Burris has started all six games for the Panthers this season and has totaled 24 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and one interception - the game sealing pick vs Atlanta.

As for Kirkwood, he was just activated to the team's 53-man roster just days prior to the Panthers' game vs the Bears after spending the first five games on the injured reserve due to an injury that he sustained during training camp. He finished this past week's game with one catch for 13 yards on two targets.

As corresponding moves, the Panthers will activate fifth round draft pick S Kenny Robinson and offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg off of the practice squad. There is still currently one spot remaining on the 53-man roster.

Alongside these moves, the Panthers signed corner Josh Hawkins, defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk, defensive end Greg Roberts, and running back Michael Warren to the practice squad.

