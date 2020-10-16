BREAKING: Panthers Place Yetur Gross-Matos on IR, Tyler Larsen on Reserve/COVID list

Friday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (high ankle sprain) has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Gross-Matos has dealt with a handful of injuries since the start of training camp and has already missed one game this year. Unfortunately, he will now miss an extended period of time (at least three weeks). In four games, Gross-Matos has accounted for six tackles, one forced fumble, and one QB hit.

In addition to Friday's transactions, the team also placed backup center Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In yesterday's injury report, Larsen was listed as a DNP (illness). There was a raised level of concern earlier in the week when the Atlanta Falcons placed rookie defensive lineman Marlon Davidson on the COVID list after playing the Panthers last Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Panthers announced that they would enter the NFL's intensive protocol following the news of Davidson. By doing this, the Panthers will hold all virtual meetings and will further its safety measures by limiting the amount of people in the weight room, increase testing + gameday testing, and the use of masks/face coverings will be enforced at all times.

The Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears are scheduled to kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.