BREAKING: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Ruled OUT vs Falcons

After much speculation, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will not play in tonight's Thursday night home game vs the Atlanta Falcons (1-6), per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

McCaffrey came away from the team's week two loss at Tampa Bay with a high ankle sprain and was placed on the injured reserve list shortly after. Earlier this week, the Panthers designated McCaffrey to return but has yet to be activated from the IR. The Panthers have until 4 p.m. to activate him for tonight's game, but that will not be happening.

With the strong possibility of there being some bad weather during tonight's game, it may be a good idea to play it safe and continue to rest McCaffrey and get him back up to speed for next week's contest vs the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Panthers are 3-2 without McCaffrey in the lineup, including a 23-16 road win over Atlanta. Mike Davis will earn his sixth start of the season and will look to get back on track after only rushing for 64 yards on 25 carries over the past two games. With bad weather in play, expect Davis to get his fair share of touches in what could be a slopfest.

Carolina and Atlanta are set to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. on FOX.

