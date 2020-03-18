BREAKING: Panthers Release Eric Reid

The Panthers have made several moves this off-season, much of which that came to no surprise. However, today Carolina’s front office decided to change that narrative by releasing safety Eric Reid.

Reid was under contract for the 2020 season and despite being one of, if not the best secondary player on the Panthers roster, the team has decided to move in a different direction.

With the Panthers releasing Reid, they will eat up $5 million in dead money.



