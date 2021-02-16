BREAKING: Panthers to Release DT Kawann Short

It comes as no surprise but the Carolina Panthers have decided to release veteran defensive tackle Kawann Short after eight years with the team, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

During his eight years in the organization, Short recorded 280 tackles, 88 QB hits, 32.5 sacks, 59 tackles for loss, and six fumble recoveries. In April of 2017, Short and the Panthers agreed to a five-year contract extension, but back-to-back season-ending shoulder injuries have the organization wanting to move in a different direction.

By releasing Short, the Panthers will save $8.6 million in cap space, which will be helpful as the team will attempt to re-sign starting right tackle Taylor Moton.

As previously mentioned, this move was expected and even Short himself had an idea that this could come to fruition.

"It's a business, so I understand," Short said of the possibility of being released back in January. "I take it with a grain of salt if they don't or if they do. I'm still going to continue to do what I need to do to put myself in a position to play next year. We all grown here, so it is what it is. This is a ‘what can you do for me now’ type of business. So for me to have an injury back-to-back puts that hint in your head where you wonder if they want you or not."

