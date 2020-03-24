BREAKING: Panthers to Sign WR Robby Anderson

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a two-year, $20 million deal with former New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson, per multiple reports.

This past week, the Panthers agreed to terms with receivers Seth Roberts, Keith Kirkwood and Pharoh Cooper. Each of these guys bring something to the table, but none are going to be very reliable targets in the passing game. Roberts has drop issues, Kirkwood is young and unpolished, and Cooper is more of a return specialist than being a true threat at receiver.

Although the Panthers are in the beginning stages of a rebuild, Carolina signed Anderson due to his familiarity with first-year head coach Matt Rhule. Anderson played for Rhule at Temple from 2013-2015 and totaled 114 receptions for 1,730 yards and 16 touchdowns during his time as an Owl.

During exit interviews last week, Anderson was asked by the media if he would consider playing for the Panthers. He responded, "that wouldn't be a bad option."

This signing now gives the Panthers another No. 1 option in the passing game to go along with D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.

