BREAKING: Panthers to Sign XFL QB P.J. Walker

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers have added to their quarterback room this morning by agreeing to a deal with XFL quarterback P.J. Walker, per multiple reports.

Walker was essentially the front-runner for the MVP award in the newly revamped league as he led the Houston Roughnecks to a perfect 5-0 record, throwing for 1,338 yards and 15 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

Walker played under first-year head coach Matt Rhule at Temple from 2013-16 and will add further competition to the quarterback room, joining Will Grier and Kyle Allen to compete for the backup role.

