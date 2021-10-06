BREAKING: Panthers Trade for CB Stephon Gilmore

Scott Fitterer is at it again. This time, the Carolina Panthers trade a 2023 6th round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for CB Stephon Gilmore, a league source has confirmed.

The Patriots were set to release Gilmore but the move wasn’t going to be official until 4 p.m. which allowed the Patriots to search for a trade partner.

Gilmore is currently on the PUP list and won’t be able to practice until after week six.

Gilmore, a Rock Hill, South Carolina native and former South Carolina Gamecock, will now have the opportunity to play for the Panthers who are located just 35 minutes from where he grew up. It just makes sense for both sides. Gilmore gets to play essentially in his old backyard on a playoff contender and the Panthers feel much better about their depth in the secondary.

Gilmore spent the first five years of his career with the Buffalo Bills and has spent the last four seasons in New England. The 31-year old veteran has 411 tackles, 114 pass breakups, 25 interceptions, and four Pro Bowls to his name.

