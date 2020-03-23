AllPanthers
BREAKING: Panthers Trade Kyle Allen

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers agreed to trade quarterback Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins for a fifth round pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, sources confirmed.

Allen started 12 games for the Panthers in 2019 and saw some success early on before struggling in the latter half of the season. He finished with a 5-7 record as the team's starter and struggled with taking care of the ball, throwing 16 interceptions on the season.

While everyone expected the Redskins to be in on Cam Newton, they elected to go with Newton's backup. Ron Rivera should feel comfortable having a quarterback who already knows the verbiage and philosophy of his system as the Redskins try to develop young quarterback Dwayne Haskins. 

As for Newton, this takes a big hit to the trade market. The Panthers have had a difficult time finding a trade partner and could potentially be forced to release him. Even if he is released, there are not many teams out there that are searching for a quarterback, meaning his market is dwindling away.

This move comes shortly after Carolina reached a deal with XFL star quarterback P.J. Walker to a two-year deal. Walker played under Rhule at Temple and has familiarity with his philosophy. This is a good move for the Panthers as they are able to acquire another draft pick, something they needed to desperately stack up on. The Panthers now have eight picks in this year's draft.

