Skip to main content

BREAKING: Panthers Trade RB Christian McCaffrey

Carolina parts with its best offensive player.

For the second time this week, the Carolina Panthers have struck a deal. Earlier this week, GM Scott Fitterer agreed to trade WR Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for two future day three draft picks and now, it's face of the franchise, Christian McCaffrey that has been shipped out.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers have traded the star running back to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th round pick in 2023 and a 5th round selection in 2024.

McCaffrey has dealt with a number of injuries over the past two seasons but has been able to stay on the field this year playing in all six games for the Carolina Panthers. In those six games, McCaffrey rushed for 393 yards and two scores on 85 carries along with 33 receptions for 277 yards and one touchdown.

In April of 2020, McCaffrey and the Panthers agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension making him the highest paid running back at the time. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In his six years with the organization, McCaffrey totaled 3,980 yards and 32 touchdowns on 866 carries in addition to 3,292 yards and 18 touchdowns on 390 receptions.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19122405_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/20

By Schuyler Callihan
IMG_0654
GM Report

Ben McAdoo on Adjustments, Taking More Shots, Jacob Eason + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_15088809_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Sign Veteran Linebacker

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 12.15.18 PM
GM Report

Al Holcomb is Optimistic Horn & Luvu Return, Talks Calling Plays Again, Previews Tampa + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18783809_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: QB Clarity, What Terrace Marshall Needs To Do, Laviska Shenault's Role + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19247900_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Steve Wilks Names Starting QB for Week 7 Matchup vs Tampa Bay

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18885653_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers QB Sam Darnold Designated to Return from Injured Reserve

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17412997_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against Tampa Bay

By Schuyler Callihan