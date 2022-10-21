BREAKING: Panthers Trade RB Christian McCaffrey

For the second time this week, the Carolina Panthers have struck a deal. Earlier this week, GM Scott Fitterer agreed to trade WR Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for two future day three draft picks and now, it's face of the franchise, Christian McCaffrey that has been shipped out.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers have traded the star running back to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th round pick in 2023 and a 5th round selection in 2024.

McCaffrey has dealt with a number of injuries over the past two seasons but has been able to stay on the field this year playing in all six games for the Carolina Panthers. In those six games, McCaffrey rushed for 393 yards and two scores on 85 carries along with 33 receptions for 277 yards and one touchdown.

In April of 2020, McCaffrey and the Panthers agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension making him the highest paid running back at the time.

In his six years with the organization, McCaffrey totaled 3,980 yards and 32 touchdowns on 866 carries in addition to 3,292 yards and 18 touchdowns on 390 receptions.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.