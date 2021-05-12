Sports Illustrated home
BREAKING: Panthers Week 1 Opponent Announced

Mark your calendars. The first game of the 2021 season is now set.
Author:
Publish date:

Moments ago it was announced that the Carolina Panthers will begin the 2021 season playing host to the New York Jets on September 12th at 1 p.m. EST on CBS.

The remainder of the 2021 schedule will be released later tonight at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on the NFL Network.

