BREAKING: Panthers Week 1 Opponent Announced

Mark your calendars. The first game of the 2021 season is now set.

Moments ago it was announced that the Carolina Panthers will begin the 2021 season playing host to the New York Jets on September 12th at 1 p.m. EST on CBS.

The remainder of the 2021 schedule will be released later tonight at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on the NFL Network.

