    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    BREAKING: Panthers Will be Without a Starting Offensive Lineman vs Giants

    Carolina will be down a man up front.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers are going to be without starting left tackle Cameron Erving (neck) on Sunday against the Giants. Darin Gantt of Panthers.com reported that Erving will not be making the trip to the Meadowlands.

    In Friday's press conference, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that he would likely slide in rookie Brady Christensen into the starting lineup at left tackle if Erving couldn't go. Christensen seems like the most likely option but Trent Scott is another option as well. A couple of weeks ago, Carolina flipped Taylor Moton from the right side to the left and put Christensen at right tackle. Both had average days but some crucial mistakes also occurred in that game against Philadelphia. The fact of the matter is, Moton is just more comfortable on the right side.

    The Panthers and Giants are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

