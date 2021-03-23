BREAKING: RB Mike Davis to Sign With NFC South Division Rival

Free agent running back Mike Davis will not be returning to Carolina in 2021 as he is set to sign a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Davis totaled 165 carries, 642 yards, and 6 TDs and also recorded 59 receptions for 373 yards and 2 TDs on the year.

Mike Davis exceeded expectations this past season as he filled in for the injured Christian McCaffrey who missed 13 games due to several different injuries. Prior to the start of the season, I was not a believer in Davis and felt the Panthers were going to struggle if something ever happened to McCaffrey. Davis proved many wrong including myself and at times, looked like he could be a No. 1 back. Although he flourished in his role in 2020, can he do the same when he's not getting as many touches and isn't able to get himself into a rhythm early in the game? That's really the only question mark that I would have on him in terms of his ability to be a solid No. 2 back.

The Panthers are going to certainly miss his production and will now have to add some insurance to the running back room behind McCaffrey.

