BREAKING: Teddy Bridgewater Officially Ruled OUT vs Lions

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers announced that starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) has officially been ruled out for this week's home contest vs. the Detroit Lions.

Bridgewater suffered an MCL sprain in last week's loss to Tampa Bay and is "not considered a serious injury," according to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. 

Carolina will now turn to former XFL star P.J. Walker, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rhule stated on Thursday that a starter for Sunday's game may not be named until Saturday or the day of the game. Rhule, offensive coordinator Joe Brady, GM Marty Hurney, and owner David Tepper watched Bridgewater warm up this morning before making the decision to make him inactive.

Walker played for Rhule at Temple in 2015-16 and helped guide the Owls to back-to-back 10-win seasons before signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. From there, he went on to star in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks and was the league's frontrunner for the MVP award before the season came to an abrupt end due to the pandemic. 

The Panthers and Lions are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

