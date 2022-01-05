Brian Burns Wins Tom Berry Good Guy Award
Brian Burns was given the annual Tom Berry Good Guy Award for his ongoing cooperation with the local media this season. This award is given to the player who made the media's job much easier throughout the season. This award was named after Tom Berry, a Panthers journalist who covered the team for years before he sadly passed away in 2009.
“I know everybody has a job to do,” Burns said when given notice of the award during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. “I just try to do my best and answer y’all’s questions the best that I can.”
Tom Berry Good Guy Award Winners
2021 – Brian Burns
2020 -- Teddy Bridgewater
2019 -- Greg Olsen
2018 -- Ryan Kalil
2017 -- Ed Dickson
2016 -- Kurt Coleman
Read More
2015 -- Josh Norman
2014 -- Mike Tolbert
2013 -- Greg Olsen
2012 -- James Anderson
2011 -- Captain Munnerlyn
2010 -- Jordan Gross
2009 -- Brad Hoover
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.