Brian Burns Wins Tom Berry Good Guy Award

The award was presented by the Carolinas chapter of the PFWA

Brian Burns was given the annual Tom Berry Good Guy Award for his ongoing cooperation with the local media this season. This award is given to the player who made the media's job much easier throughout the season. This award was named after Tom Berry, a Panthers journalist who covered the team for years before he sadly passed away in 2009. 

“I know everybody has a job to do,” Burns said when given notice of the award during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. “I just try to do my best and answer y’all’s questions the best that I can.”

Tom Berry Good Guy Award Winners

2021 – Brian Burns

2020 -- Teddy Bridgewater

2019 -- Greg Olsen

2018 -- Ryan Kalil

2017 -- Ed Dickson

2016 -- Kurt Coleman

2015 -- Josh Norman

2014 -- Mike Tolbert

2013 -- Greg Olsen

2012 -- James Anderson

2011 -- Captain Munnerlyn

2010 -- Jordan Gross

2009 -- Brad Hoover

