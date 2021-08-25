Broncos Name Starting Quarterback

After just one season with the Carolina Panthers, Teddy Bridgewater was traded to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 6th round pick. On Wednesday, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio named Bridgewater the starter over Drew Lock.

In his one year as the Panthers' starter, Bridgewater tossed for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He led the team to a 4-11 record in his 15 starts and struggled mightily at the end of half, end-of-game situations, and in the red zone. Following the trade, Bridgewater was very critical of how the Panthers' coaching staff handled practicing those situations.

"The whole deal in Carolina, it is what it is. I told them once the season ended that I wear big boy drawers and I understand the nature of the business and it's a performance-based business. Yeah, I could sit up here and say yeah, Christian [McCaffrey] got hurt or we didn't have this, we didn't have that but that's not me. I look in that mirror and say, 'Hey, you got to tighten up.' There's little things that I could have done better and there's things as an organization you can do better as well. But I'll just say this, for Joe Brady's growth and that organization, they just have to practice different things in different ways. Like one of the things, we didn't do much of when I was there was we didn't practice two-minute really, we didn't practice red zone. We didn't practice on Fridays there but you walked through the red zone stuff and then Saturday you come out and practice red zone but you only get like 15 live reps and some guys' reps were limited. But I'm a pro, I could sit here and throw all of that out there but at the end of the day, that won't get me nowhere man."

