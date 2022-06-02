Skip to main content

Browns Reportedly Won't Release Baker Mayfield

Sooner or later, the Browns are going to have to make a trade happen.

We are now into June and Baker Mayfield is still a member of the Cleveland Browns.

There has been interest from both the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks for the former No. 1 overall pick, but neither has felt comfortable with the amount of money that they would have to pay Mayfield in 2022 in addition to the compensation that Cleveland is asking for.

Considering the Panthers already owe Sam Darnold $18 million for the upcoming season, GM Scott Fitterer won't force a move to bring Mayfield to Carolina. Multiple reports have surfaced that Carolina would be willing to make a trade if Cleveland would agree to pay $12-13 million of the $18.85 million that Mayfield is due.

Earlier in the offseason, the Seahawks acquired Drew Lock in the deal that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. They also brought back veteran quarterback Geno Smith and signed Jacob Eason to compete for the starting job. Although they clearly need an upgrade at the position, Seattle seems content moving forward with the current makeup of the quarterback room if Cleveland doesn't agree to pay more of Mayfield's salary.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns do not plan to release Mayfield.

