Bryce Young dropped 'dimes' on Sunday in huge win according to Robert Hunt
Bryce Young did something on Sunday he'd never done before in the NFL: entered victory formation. He cemented that with a game-winning drive earlier in the fourth quarter. It was a drive that elicited praise from newcomer Robert Hunt, who was brought in to overhaul and improve the Carolina Panthers offensive line.
Robert Hunt drops praise on Bryce Young after Panthers win
Bryce Young was a frequent winner in college, but he was 2-17 heading into Sunday. Guard Robert Hunt said after the game, "I'm really happy for Bryce, and I told him that before we went out there to win, that winning drive. 'Hey, you've been a winner for a long time. So let's win, let's do it.' And he said, 'Yeah, I've got your back,' and we had his, and he did; I'm really happy for the kid.
It wasn't all good, but Hunt went on to say that "Bryce kept fighting, dropping dimes all over the field, everything. I'm proud of this team today." Two of those dimes went for nothing, as one was a dropped touchdown by David Moore, and the other was caught but not secured by Xavier Legette, who had it ripped away for an "interception."
Hunt reminded Young who he was in college, and all day Sunday, the second-year quarterback more closely resembled the former Heisman winner from Alabama.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings Week 10: Panthers rise after surprise W over Saints
Bryce Young claims he’s not frustrated with Dave Canales’ playcalling
Xavier Woods explains what happened on scary hit vs. Chris Olave
Bryce Young comments on what he learned watching Andy Dalton