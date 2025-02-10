Bryce Young gets candid on Carolina Panthers' embattled WR
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young definitely started to come into his own during the second half of the 2024 NFL season, and the most impressive part is that he did it with rather limited weaponry at his disposal.
Yes, Adam Thielen did return from injury in Week 12 and played a pivotal role down the stretch for Young, but outside of Thielen and some flashes from Jalen Coker, Young did not have any truly consistent options in the aerial attack.
One name that frequently surfaced in a mostly negative light was rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette, the Panthers' first-round pick from last April who certainly had his fair share of rough moments during his debut campaign.
However, Young is still very hopeful for Legette and said as much during a sitdown interview with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden.
"X is a great dude, great work ethic," Young said. "Someone who did a lot of really, really good things, and he got thrown into the fire. He started Day 1, every game he played in he started. ... [Legette] responded really, really well. Great competitor, someone that all of us, we're all excited to keep working [with]."
Legette caught 49 passes for 497 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He dropped seven passes and posted a catch rate of 58.3 percent, so he definitely faced stiff criticism.
But the University of South Carolina product is just 24 years old and has plenty of time to grow. Plus, during his final collegiate campaign, he hauled in 71 receptions for 1,255 yard and seven scores, so the talent is definitely there.
We'll see if Young can form a lethal connection with Legette in 2025.
