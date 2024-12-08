Bryce Young earns slightly lower grade after loss vs. Eagles
The Carolina Panthers fell in close fashion again. The Philadelphia Eagles held them off by a score of 22-16. It was another solid outing for Bryce Young, whose wide receivers didn't help and he made his first real mistake of the last few weeks.
Bryce Young earns quality grade despite loss
Young got the ball with three minutes and no timeouts to march 98 yards for a touchdown with the Panthers trailing by six. He made one of the best plays he's had all year by avoiding the safety on third-and-11 for a huge gain to Xavier Legette with an absolute dime. Thielen was then the target on another dime on fourth down.
Legette also dropped a wide-open would-be touchdown during an overall horrible day for the young wide receiver. Despite the close loss, Young's clutch factor, which has been evident in the last few weeks, was on full display.
Young did a very nice job avoiding pressure and using his legs to earn yardage. The Eagles got pressure often but, for the most part, it didn't really get home. He wasn't able to extend plays and get big gains down the field all that often, but his pocket presence was good once again.
The lone mark on his record was a first-half interception. Young left a little too much air on a throw to Adam Thielen after he failed to move the safety with his eyes, and CJ Gardner-Johnson picked it off when the Panthers had the lead in the last two minutes of the half.
The only other egregious miss was on a fourth-and-two in enemy territory when the ball came out low for Xavier Legette. However, the play was countered so well by Philadelphia that no one was really open and the cornerback would have broken it up anyway.
This was one of the toughest matchups for Young to date. The Eagles came in with the third-ranked pass defense and one of the top overall units in the league. Young didn't have an awe-inspiring game like he did the last two weeks, but he played pretty well overall despite Xavier Legette once again hurting him with a few brutal drops—Young's grade: B.
