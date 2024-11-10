Bryce Young picks up where he left off last week, strikes first with TD vs. Giants
The Carolina Panthers are in Germany to take on the New York Giants for the final international game of the NFL season. Bryce Young, however, must feel like he's still in Charlotte. Coming off one of the best games of his young, pun intended, career, Young kept things rolling early on.
It is one of the rare chances for Young to win two consecutive starts. He hasn't done that in his two NFL seasons. The last time he won a game that succeeded another win was the Sugar Bowl in his final collegiate season. He started off hot in Munich to achieve just that.
Bryce Young opens scoring with nice touchdown to Ja'Tavion Sanders
Young started with a three-and-out, aided by former Panther Brian Burns' big sack on second down. Starting on his own 10-yard-line, Young was much better in the second drive. He and Chuba Hubbard worked them to the five before a key third down arose.
One play prior, Young lofted a beautiful fade to Jalen Coker, who couldn't come down with it. He bounced back by navigating the pocket, withstanding a slip on the turf, juking a defender, and tossing the first touchdown of Ja'Tavion Sanders' career.
There's still a long way to go in his career, but if the last game and change is any indication, Young is a player to watch. His career was prematurely called after his Week 2 benching, but he looks much better now.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers roster moves for Week 10 give big boost to edge rotation
Panthers predicted to be suitors for $60 million WR in free agency
Jaycee Horn believes that the Carolina Panthers are on the rise
Chuba Hubbard earned his $, but fair to ? Panthers RB process